Man dies in fall at reopening of Mexico City stadium, ahead of football match

MEXICO CITY - A man died in Mexico City's newly renovated Estadio Banorte on Saturday (March 28) after falling from a box seat area shortly before the stadium's reopening match, security officials said.

The accident occurred just as the venue, known as the Azteca Stadium, hosted a friendly between Mexico and Portugal. The match is intended to serve as a stress test for the facility after an around-the-clock construction push to meet Saturday's deadline.

The stadium, scheduled to hold the opening ceremony on June 11, is to be the first to host matches in three different World Cups.

Authorities said the man was intoxicated. He attempted to jump from the second-level box seats to the first level by climbing along the exterior of the structure before falling to the ground floor, they said.

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