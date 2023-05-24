Man fatally struck by car moments after helping ducks cross road in California

In saving a family of ducks from being run over while crossing a busy road last Thursday (May 25), Mr Casey Rivara ended up sacrificing his own life when he was fatally struck by an oncoming car.

Mr Rivara, 41, died in the Californian city of Rocklin at around 8pm, shortly after witnesses saw him getting out of his own car to escort a mother duck and her ducklings safely to the other side of the street.

“He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks, and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice,” said 12-year-old William Wimsatt.

But right after ensuring the ducks were away from peril, Mr Rivara was returning to his own vehicle in an open lane when he was hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old girl.

He died at the scene, William’s mother Angela Wimsatt-Thomas told The Washington Post.

“It’s the most horrific thing I’ve ever experienced or witnessed,” she said, adding that Mr Rivara’s two children were in the car, waiting in vain for their father to return from his good Samaritan shepherding.

“All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection,” William told California television station KCRA 3. “His shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car.”

Investigators found no evidence that the teen was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, nor was she using a phone during the collision. No charges have been filed.

“Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father,” his aunt Tracey Rivara said on a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family.

“Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion. The family is trying to figure out how to recover and keep going after this immense loss.”

Rubber ducks and flowers have been left in tribute near the street where the incident happened.

Mr Rivara leaves behind two children, whom he was ferrying home after swim practice, and his wife, Ms Angel Chow. Ms Chow was an exchange student from Hong Kong when she met Mr Rivara when he was 17, his aunt wrote on the crowdfunding platform.

He had recently started working at the school his children attend so that he could be close to them, Ms Rivara added.

By Tuesday, more than US$65,000 (S$87,700) had been raised.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.