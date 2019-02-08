Man shares photos of his gorgeous mum in her 40s, netizens think she's his girlfriend

PHOTO: Stomp
Caryn Tan
Stomp

How would you feel if your friends started flirting with your parents or even thinking your mum was your girlfriend?

Jonathan Nguyen recently shared photos of himself with his mother on a Facebook group, Subtle Asian Traits (SAT), with the caption: "Having a young Asian mom is great until you see someone your age shooting their shot at her."

The closed group was created last year on September 16 and has over 1.4 million members.

His post, which was first published on Tuesday (July 30), has since garnered over 16,000 reactions and 8,500 comments.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

He even shared a picture of the two of them from when he was younger, and a netizen commented about how Jonathan's mum did not age.

PHOTO: Facebook/Jonathan Nguyen

Another photo that Jonathan posted was of the mother-son duo having a drink, where he captioned:

"Me: I'm done drinking for the night.

"Mom: we are in Hawaii. Don't be weak.

"Me:..... drinks."

Comments on the post have netizens confused about the mother-son duo's relationship.

Mostly, comments revolved around people's envy of the mum's age-defying looks.

Jonathan even published a post on Instagram, saying that his mother has gotten viral ever since his graduation.

In a comment, Jonathan said that his mum was all right with the photos of them being published on SAT, but she apparently did not expect that the post would become viral.

According to Daily Mail, 22-year-old Jonathan is a Vietnamese from Los Angeles. Jonathan said that his mum is in her 40s and her secret involves exercising, dieting and a skincare routine.

All this journalist wants to know is how can I get in on this skincare regimen of hers.

More about

viral
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Woman gets 11 years&#039; jail in one of Singapore&#039;s worst cases of maid abuse
Woman gets 11 years' jail in one of Singapore's worst cases of maid abuse
From breakfast till late – Singapore&#039;s best hawker food
From breakfast till late – Singapore's best hawker food
Babysitter in Malaysia dies after running into burning house to save 2 toddlers
Babysitter in Malaysia dies after running into burning house to save 2 toddlers
Baby and mother struck by falling durian in Pahang
Baby and mother struck by falling durian in Pahang
You can rent a 2-storey bungalow on the rooftop of International Plaza for $15k a month
You can rent a 2-storey bungalow on the rooftop of International Plaza for $15k a month
Maid rescued from 4th-storey window ledge at Bendemeer
Maid rescued from 4th-storey window ledge at Bendemeer
Nets apologises for hurt caused by &#039;brownface&#039; advertising campaign
Nets apologises for hurt caused by 'brownface' advertising campaign
Thai girl suffers from vaginal bleeding after a leech crawled inside
Thai girl suffers from vaginal bleeding after a leech crawled inside
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here&#039;s what their agency said
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here's what their agency said
Chinese tourists hurt after &#039;tsunami pool&#039; malfunctions at water park
Chinese tourists hurt after 'tsunami pool' malfunctions at water park
Two drivers arrested for allegedly getting into a brawl along road at Changi
Two drivers arrested for allegedly getting into a brawl along road at Changi

LIFESTYLE

New &#039;old&#039; Raffles Hotel reopens after 2-year renovation. Here&#039;s how it looks inside
PHOTOS: A look inside the new 'old' Raffles Hotel after its revamp
#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
Cafe-hopping in Batam: $1.50 for mains
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

How to build a pet-friendly haven, just like these 7 homes
How to build a pet-friendly haven, just like these 7 homes
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
US man discovers dead baby in mother&#039;s freezer, believes it&#039;s sister from 47 years ago
US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband&#039;s penis
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband's penis
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework

SERVICES