Man shot dead after attacking police near Arc de Triomphe in Paris

PARIS — A man who tried to attack a police officer with a knife near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Friday (Feb 13) was shot by police and later died of his injuries, France's anti-terrorism prosecution office said.

The police officer was not harmed and no one else was wounded, it said.

The man had been released from prison in December after serving 12 years on terrorism charges, the office added.

The attack took place near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where police officers were rekindling the flame, Paris police said. The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it was taking over the case shortly after the attack.

It did not name the suspect but said he was French, born in 1978, and had been convicted of terrorism charges for attempted murder committed in Belgium and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Following his release in December after he had served 12 years, he had been placed under police scrutiny with routine checks, the prosecution office said.