Man suspected of killing wife, 3 children in Australia car fire

Photos circulating on social media showing the Baxter family.
PHOTO: Facebook/Hannah Baxter
AFP

SYDNEY - An ex-rugby league player is suspected of killing his three children and estranged wife by setting fire to their car, in what Australian police described as one of the most horrific incidents they have encountered.

Police said a 31-year-old woman, named by local media as Hannah Baxter, died in a Brisbane hospital on Wednesday (Feb 19) just hours after her three children aged three, four and six were found dead in the burned car on a suburban street.

Her estranged husband, Rowan Baxter, who also died, allegedly approached the car and doused it with petrol before setting it alight, The Australian newspaper reported.

The paper said that she jumped from the burning car and rolled on the ground, saying "He's poured petrol on me".

Officials said she was rushed to hospital with severe burns following the "horrific" incident but later succumbed to her injuries.

Public broadcaster ABC reported Baxter, a 42-year-old former Rugby League player for the New Zealand Warriors, was in the burning vehicle but got out and died on the footpath.

Other reports said he died of a self-inflicted knife wound.

The tragedy led to an outpouring of grief on social media, with many calling for stronger action to address domestic violence.

Natasha Stott Despoja, a former senator and chair of anti-violence group Our Watch, called violence against women in Australia a "national emergency".

"I know people want change, people are angry & sad today," she tweeted. "How long before we stop this slaughter in our suburbs?"

Police are treating the area in Brisbane's inner east where the incident occurred as a crime scene but said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire.

"How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment," Queensland Police detective inspector Mark Thompson said Wednesday.

"For us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it's inappropriate for us to try to do that."

"I've seen some horrific scenes. This is up there," Thompson said.

A passer-by who tried to intervene in the situation was also taken to hospital to be treated for facial burns, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

"Somebody did step in to try and help that was close by," he told reporters at the scene.

"He was treated for some minor burns to his upper body. They're not life-threatening."

The emergency services who responded to the scene have been stood down from their duties and will receive support, he added.

More about
Australia Family car fire Domestic Violence

TRENDING

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting &#039;deeply disappointing&#039; and a &#039;betrayal&#039;, says Singapore Chinese Chamber president
Leak of minister's comments 'a breach of trust': SCCCI chief
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and Oon Shu An fight over obesity
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and local actress Oon Shu An fight over obesity
I&#039;ve had a &#039;chou chou&#039; for 21 years and I&#039;m not ashamed to admit it
I've had a 'chou chou' for 21 years and I'm not ashamed to admit it
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient; 5 more patients discharged
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient
Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace
How to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace
It&#039;s easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
It's easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
Crazy Rich Asians&#039; Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
BMTC cookhouse&#039;s Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
BMTC cookhouse's Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows
2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
iPhone 9 reportedly on track to launch in March 2020
iPhone 9 reportedly on track to launch in March 2020
&#039;China will win the coronavirus battle&#039;: Ip Man star Donnie Yen donates $180,000 to frontline medical workers in Wuhan
'China will win the coronavirus battle': Ip Man star Donnie Yen donates $180,000 to frontline medical workers in Wuhan

Budget 2020

3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019
3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019
Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030
Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
4 things I like about Budget 2020
4 things I like about Budget 2020

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Final Destination 2: Why having a water bottle in your car can kill
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat

Home Works

House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES