Man Utd's Maguire heads late winner in 2-1 defeat of struggling Liverpool

LIVERPOOL — Manchester United's Harry Maguire struck a late header to seal a thrilling 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday (Oct 19), ending their nine-year drought without a win at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions' title chase.

Liverpool, who have lost four consecutive games across all competitions for the first time since November 2014, dropped to fourth in the table on 15 points, four behind leaders Arsenal.

United, who won back-to-back league games for the first time since manager Ruben Amorim was appointed last November, climbed to ninth with 13 points.

United's Bryan Mbeumo stunned the home crowd with a goal a minute after kickoff when Amad Diallo pushed forward before flicking a ball for the forward to run onto and fire home from inside the box.

Irate Liverpool fans thought play should have been stopped before the goal with Alexis Mac Allister down clutching his head after a collision with teammate Virgil Van Dijk.

Squandered chances

Cody Gakpo hit the post three times before finally scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute, when he tapped in Federico Chiesa's cross.

But Maguire sent United fans into a frenzy with the winner in the 84th when Bruno Fernandes floated the ball in for the big defender to outjump Ibrahima Konate and power home a header.

"It means everything," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"They've had the better of us over the last few years and it's not been good for our club and we've have not given our fans enough days like today. It's been a long time coming, coming to this ground and picking up three points.

"I've been here seven years now and to come to this ground every time and not get three points has been tough. So it's for the fans, I hope they have a great night tonight.

There were shouts for a Liverpool penalty early on when Casemiro's cross struck Diallo's arm. But the VAR video referee determined Diallo's arm was in a natural and justifiable position.

Liverpool had 19 shots to United's 12 including several jaw-dropping near misses.

'Sloppy' Liverpool

Gakpo was lively all game, hitting the post twice in the first half, and then nearly making it third time lucky when he smashed another shot off the post shortly after the break.

He missed a sitter in the dying minutes, however, when he headed the ball well wide of the net.

An off-form Mohamed Salah squandered a brilliant chance in the second half when the ball fell to him unmarked at the far post, but he launched it wide, his face etched with frustration.

"I think we conceded a very sloppy second goal," said Reds captain Virgil van Dijk. "We worked so hard to get back into the game and we created great opportunities to score the winner but if you concede a second goal like that, that is the disappointing part.

"We need to stay humble and stay working and keep our confidence as high as possible," he added. "When things get tough, it is important we keep the mentality of being there for each other. It is a long season."

ALSO READ: PSG fight back to beat Spurs on penalties in Uefa Super Cup