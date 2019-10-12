Man who ate $163,100 banana at US art show says 'I'm not sorry'

David Datuna, the performance artist who ate a banana as a performance last Saturday afternoon in Miami at Art Basel, arrives for a news conference in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 9, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

NEW YORK - A performance artist who ate a banana taped to a wall that was an artwork valued at $120,000 (S$163,100) said his actions were not vandalism and he does not regret his snack at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida.

"I decided in the morning. But I was not too hungry. So I spent another two hours to the Basel and I eat it," performance artist David Datuna, who was born in Georgia, the former Soviet republic, told reporters in New York on Monday.

Artist Maurizio Cattelan's piece - a banana duct-taped to a wall and called "Comedian" - sold for $120,000.

Datuna joined the crowd taking selfies with the banana on Saturday and then pulled off the tape and ate the banana in a video widely shared on social media.

"First of all, I very respect this artist. For me, he is one of the top artists in the world," Datuna said.

"And I think this is the first one in art history when one artist eat concept for another artist. People ask me, you eat banana? Physically is was banana, but banana is just a tool. So usually I eat the concept of the art."

He added that the artwork tasted good.

"So it's not like, again, vandalism. It was art performance from me. And absolutely, I'm not sorry," he said. "I call performance 'Hungry Artist'. Yeah, because I was hungry and I just eat it."

Representatives of Art Basel were not immediately available to comment. The identity of the buyer was never disclosed by the gallery.

Cattelan previously created an 18-carat gold toilet that New York's Guggenheim Museum offered to lend to US President Donald Trump in 2018. The $5 million toilet was stolen from Britain's Blenheim Palace in September.

More about
Art and Design Museums & galleries Auctions

TRENDING

Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid&#039;s employers said they will pay for her children&#039;s school fees
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Chinese plane turns round to help bereaved couple
Chinese plane turns round to help bereaved couple
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
'Papa, follow me': Video of Jay Chou's son melt netizens' hearts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

SERVICES