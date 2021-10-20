Manchester Airport terminal in UK to reopen after security scare

LONDON - Terminal Two at Britain's Manchester Airport will reopen after Greater Manchester Police found no security threat following reports of a suspicious package, a spokesman for the airport said on Tuesday (Oct 19).

"...Greater Manchester Police is satisfied that there is no security threat and has lifted the cordon that was in place," the spokesman said in a statement, adding that the terminal would reopen within the following hour.

The terminal was closed earlier on Tuesday evening after police began an assessment of reports of a suspicious package.

In a previous statement, the airport said a "controlled evacuation" was taking place.

