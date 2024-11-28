Award Banner
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola clarifies comments after self-harm remark

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in a post-match interview (left) after their Champions League match against Feyenoord.
PHOTO: Reuters file, X/CentreGoals
PUBLISHED ONNovember 28, 2024 1:58 AM

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he did not intend to make light of the "very serious issue of self harm" with a joke he made after a Nov 26 3-3 draw with Feyenoord at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola was asked in the post-match press conference how he got a cut on his nose, and he replied: "With my finger, my nail. I want to harm myself."

The 53-year-old took to social media on Nov 27 to explain his answer.

"I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this," he posted on X.

"My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm. I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org." 

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

