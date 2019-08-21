Manchester United 'disgusted' by racist abuse of Pogba

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba shoots from the penalty spot but fails to score during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on August 19, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Manchester United said they "utterly condemn" the racist abuse their World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba received after he missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has missed four penalties since the start of last season -- the most by a Premier League player -- while team-mate and fellow penalty-taker Marcus Rashford has converted all four of his attempts in that time.

Pogba was assailed on social media, becoming the third player in England to have received racist abuse in the past week due to missing a penalty.

United said they were "disgusted" by the abuse and "utterly condemn" it.

"The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also," the club said in a statement.

"Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.

"We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases."

Rashford tweeted his support for Pogba.

"Manchester United is a family. @paulpogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all..." the England international said.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Championship side Reading's Yakou Meite have suffered similar abuse in the past week.

Abraham missed the crucial penalty in the shootout loss to Liverpool in the Super Cup last Wednesday. The posts aimed at him were described as "abhorrent" by Chelsea and manager Frank Lampard said he was "disgusted".

Lampard also called for social media sites to do more to prevent players being abused while Abraham has said he wants to "silence the haters" with his performances on the pitch.

Chelsea banned a supporter for life in July for racially abusing Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

Five others were excluded for periods of between one and two years for abusive language.

Ivory Coast international Meite missed a penalty in time added on for Reading on Sunday against Cardiff but his side had the match already wrapped up at 3-0.

Some of the tweets aimed at Pogba were later deleted while several accounts appeared to have been taken down.

Twitter's terms and conditions say it "takes action against behaviour that targets individuals with hateful conduct".

More about
Sports Football players Race issues

TRENDING

74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
Vietnam movie, with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes, yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Movie with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
Fire breaks out at Singapore General Hospital after scanner overheats; 70 people evacuated
Fire breaks out at Singapore General Hospital after scanner overheats; 70 people evacuated
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Here&#039;s how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
Here's how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100

SERVICES