Manchester United opt for continuity, appoint Michael Carrick as head coach

English Premier League side Manchester United on Friday (May 22) announced that interim head coach Michael Carrick will continue as head coach, with a two-year contract running until 2028.

Carrick returned to Manchester United in January after Ruben Amorim was sacked, with the club sitting in sixth place, below eventual champions Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Carrick was awarded the Premier League manager of the month award after victories against rivals Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two games in charge.

With one game left before the end of the season, United have qualified for next season's Champions League with 11 wins from 16 games overseen by Carrick.

These results have also secured the club a third place finish — its highest since the 2022/23 season — under former manager Erik ten Hag.

Carrick, who is also among the club's most successful and decorated players, played 464 games for the club, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, the Europa League, and the Fifa Club World Cup.

In a statement released by the club on Friday, he said the responsibility of leading Manchester United fills him with immense pride.

"Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

"Now, it's time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again," he said.

[[nid:736228]]

editor@asiaone.com