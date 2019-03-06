The many ways to die at the Grand Canyon

Attention, Grand Canyon visitors - watch your step before attempting a selfie from the edge of the vertiginously deep and perilously steep US landmark.

The national park surrounding the enormous canyon - the second-most visited US national park, after the Great Smoky Mountains in the country's southeast - has experienced a distressing surge in fatal accidents, with at least four visitors dying in as many weeks in March and April.

The views that draw millions to the park in the high Arizona desert are stunning, to be sure, both in their rich earth hues and in the sheer immensity of the gap cleaved over aeons by the unceasing Colorado River as it winds sinuously through the canyon bottom.

But the views can also distract or disorient visitors - some of whom take risks despite park rangers' constant warnings - and the result can be fatal.

The body of a Japanese tourist was the first one found this spring, located in a wooded area some distance from the rocky cliffs.

Then came three fatal falls, including that of a fifty-something tourist from Macau with a Hong Kong tour group who toppled over the edge while snapping photos.

Posted signs warn tourists and hikers of the dangers of hiking in the Grand Canyon.

Photo: AFP

The park has placed protective barriers at some popular vista points, but "we don't want to put barriers everywhere," park spokeswoman Kris Fister said.

"The specialness about parks is not being enclosed."

"You don't have a barrier between you and this amazing place," she added.

"But you have to pay attention."