Marc Veyrat, who is suing Michelin guide, named immortal by rival Gault & Millau guide

PARIS - A French celebrity chef, who is suing the Michelin guide for suggesting he used cheddar cheese in a souffle, was named as one of the 10 immortals of haute cuisine by the rival Gault & Millau guide.

Marc Veyrat was given a permanent place in the new academy of the "Golden Toque" alongside Guy Savoy, Alain Passard, Alain Ducasse and other legends of French cuisine.

The news was seen as a swipe at its arch rival Michelin, which has been accused by Veyrat of "dishonouring" him by stripping him of his coveted third star in January.

The chef - a larger than life figure instantly recognisable for his wide-brimmed black Savoyard hat and dark glasses - is taking the guide to court later this month to try to force Michelin to hand over its inspectors' notes.

Gault & Millau announced its new academy featuring the 10 pillars of French cooking as it named Arnaud Donckele as its chef of the year.