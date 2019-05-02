Mark Zuckerberg's handmade gift to wife hits us in the feels

What do you do when your partner is having a hard time?

While most people would buy them flowers or take them out on a date, Mark Zuckerberg had other plans to show his affection. When his wife, Priscilla Chan, complained about not having proper sleep, he knew he had to do something.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (April 28), the Facebook founder showed off a new 'sleep box' he made just for Chan.

As all new parents can relate, he shares how their quality of sleep decreases with new additions to the family. With two young daughters, it seems that Chan has been sleeping poorly, as she frequently wakes up to check on the girls.

The 'sleep box' was specially created by Zuckerberg himself, and he explained that the box will be placed on Chan's nightstand which will emit a faint light between the hour of 6am to 7am where it is "visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping."

It assures that Chan can go back to sleep without checking what time it is, if she wakes up in the middle of the night.

The Facebook founder also took the chance to reach out to budding entreprenuers who would be willing to make and market his brand new creation. Challenge accepted, anyone?

Of course, netizens swooned at this ingenious solution to an age-old problem, calling the fix their relationship #goals.

Photo: Instagram

Even supermodel Tyra Banks had something to say, being a mom to a young child herself.

Photo: Instagram

However, others were less impressed, as they point out how the sleep box may not be such an original idea after all.

Photo: Instagram

Original or not, we can all collectively agree that Zuckerberg's labour of love has definitely paid off. And just in time for Mother's Day, too.

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com