Mark Zuckerberg's handmade gift to wife hits us in the feels

PHOTO: Instagram/zuck
Kimberly Foo
AsiaOne
May 02, 2019

What do you do when your partner is having a hard time?

While most people would buy them flowers or take them out on a date, Mark Zuckerberg had other plans to show his affection. When his wife, Priscilla Chan, complained about not having proper sleep, he knew he had to do something. 

In an Instagram post on Sunday (April 28), the Facebook founder showed off a new 'sleep box' he made just for Chan.

As all new parents can relate, he shares how their quality of sleep decreases with new additions to the family. With two young daughters, it seems that Chan has been sleeping poorly, as she frequently wakes up to check on the girls. 

Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!

The 'sleep box' was specially created by Zuckerberg himself, and he explained that the box will be placed on Chan's nightstand which will emit a faint light between the hour of 6am to 7am where it is "visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping."

It assures that Chan can go back to sleep without checking what time it is, if she wakes up in the middle of the night. 

The Facebook founder also took the chance to reach out to budding entreprenuers who would be willing to make and market his brand new creation. Challenge accepted, anyone? 

Of course, netizens swooned at this ingenious solution to an age-old problem, calling the fix their relationship #goals. 

Photo: Instagram

Even supermodel Tyra Banks had something to say, being a mom to a young child herself. 

Photo: Instagram

However, others were less impressed, as they point out how the sleep box may not be such an original idea after all. 

Photo: Instagram

Original or not, we can all collectively agree that Zuckerberg's labour of love has definitely paid off. And just in time for Mother's Day, too.

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com 

