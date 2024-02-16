Mass killer Breivik loses human rights case to end prison isolation

OSLO — Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik lost against the state in his bid to end his isolation in prison after he argued his human rights were being violated, a court ruled on Thursday (Feb 15).

The far-right fanatic, who killed 77 people, most of them teenagers, in a bombing and shooting rampage in 2011, sued the state in January over his prison conditions.

Breivik testified he was sorry for what he had done and broke down in tears as he said his life in prison isolation was a nightmare that left him considering suicide daily.

A day later, a psychologist who co-wrote a fresh risk assessment about the killer testified he was neither depressed nor suicidal and was doing "very well".

"In summary, the court has come to the conclusion that the sentencing conditions cannot be said to be, or to have been, disproportionately burdensome," the Oslo District Court ruling said, making clear there had been no violation of his human rights.

Breivik will appeal against the ruling, his lawyer Oeystein Storrvik said, adding that the two had already spoken about the outcome.

"He is disappointed with the verdict. He has been in isolation for 12 years and easing of his conditions is vital for his wellbeing in the prison," Storrvik told Reuters.

Breivik is serving a 21-year sentence, the maximum penalty at the time of his crimes, which can be extended for as long as he is deemed a threat to society.

He has been held in isolation ever since he killed eight people with a car bomb in Oslo and gunned down 69 others on Utoeya island, on July 22, 2011.

The case took place in January at Breivik's high-security prison, set on the shore of the Tyrifjorden lake, where Utoeya also lies.

A lawyer representing the government said the prison had done a good job in its handling of Breivik.

"This shows that the prison service does a thorough job that is professionally solid and legally correct, when they consider what conditions Breivik should have," government attorney Andreas Hjetland said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Jail isolation left Norwegian mass killer Breivik in 'deep depression'