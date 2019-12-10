Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe

LONDON - Counter-terror police were on Friday (Oct 11) probing a mass stabbing at a shopping centre in northwest England that left several people injured and needing hospital treatment.

The attack happened at the Arndale shopping centre in the heart of Manchester, where an Islamist extremist suicide bomber killed 22 after an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

British police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of an act of terrorism.

“He was initially arrested for serious assault and taken to police custody,” Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson told reporters. “He’s now been arrested on suspicion, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.”