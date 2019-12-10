Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe

A police officer points a taser while the other holds a man down outside Arndale shopping centre, where several people have been stabbed, in Manchester on Oct 11, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP and Reuters

LONDON - Counter-terror police were on Friday (Oct 11) probing a mass stabbing at a shopping centre in northwest England that left several people injured and needing hospital treatment.

The attack happened at the Arndale shopping centre in the heart of Manchester, where an Islamist extremist suicide bomber killed 22 after an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. 

British police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of an act of terrorism. 

“He was initially arrested for serious assault and taken to police custody,” Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson told reporters. “He’s now been arrested on suspicion, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.”

Footage posted online appeared to show one police officer restraining the suspect on the floor as another stands over him pointing a Taser. 

A shop worker who gave his name only as Jordan, 23, told Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency that “a man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people". He said one of them came into his store looking "visibly shaken with a small graze". 

Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service said four people were injured during the incident, revising downwards an initial toll of five.

Two women – one of them aged 19 – were taken to hospital with stab wounds and were said to be in a stable condition following the attack, which happened shortly after 11am local time (6pm Singapore).

A man in his 50s was also being treated while the fourth victim, a woman in her 40s, did not require treatment, police said.

More details were expected at a news conference later on Friday afternoon. 

Earlier, the force said: “Given the location of the incident and its nature, officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.” Officers were “keeping an open mind about the motivation”, the force said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected”. 

RUNNING AMOK

Among the pictures circulating on social media was one of paramedics screening off a cafe to treat victims after the shopping centre was evacuated. 

Freddie Houlder, 22, said he was in the centre when he heard “a load of screams” before a woman told him she was nearly stabbed. 

“Luckily she had quite a thick jacket – she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off but police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst into tears,” he said. 

“I definitely don’t think it was gang violence because this guy was going around trying to stab random people, I believe.”

The Arndale Centre had already been the scene of a terror attack in 1996 when the largest peacetime bomb ever detonated in Britain injured 212.  

The 1,500kg truck bomb, planted by the Provisional Irish Republican Army, caused an estimated £770 million (S$1.3 million) damage, and led to the centre being completely redeveloped. 

Two people were also seriously injured last New Year’s Eve when a 25-year-old man went on a stabbing rampage near the city’s Victoria railway station, reportedly shouting “Allah” during the attack. 

He was later detained under mental health legislation.  

The Arndale Centre is near the Manchester Arena, where the Ariana Grande concert attack happened, and the railway station.

More about
United Kingdom terrorism

TRENDING

&#039;Cooking smell&#039; probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
'Cooking smell' probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school
22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school
Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe
Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn&#039;t have to be on handouts forever
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn't have to be on handouts forever
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
10 non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong

SERVICES