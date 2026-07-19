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Massive fire becomes Norway's largest in modern times after destroying more than 100 homes

Massive fire becomes Norway's largest in modern times after destroying more than 100 homes
Smoke rises over terraced houses on fire in the Krokstadelva village in Drammen, Norway, on Friday. July 17, 2026.
PHOTO: Associated Press
PUBLISHED ONJuly 19, 2026 2:08 AM

DRAMMEN, Norway - The largest residential fire in modern Norwegian history destroyed more than 100 homes and forced hundreds of people to evacuate, authorities said Saturday (July 18).

The fire in southern Norway started in a townhouse in the city of Drammen around 3:30pm (9:30pm Singapore time) Friday, police said. It then spread through the area and into nearby forests. Firefighters on Saturday morning continued their efforts to bring the blaze under control.

The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection said Saturday that it was the largest fire of its kind in modern times.

NRK, Norway's public broadcaster, said hundreds of people went to an evacuation centre.

No residents have been reported missing, police said. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Drammen is roughly 34 kilometers (21 miles) southwest of Oslo.

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