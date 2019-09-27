McDonald's joins Beyond Meat bandwagon with Canada tests

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

CHICAGO - McDonald's Corp will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat patties in some restaurants in Canada next week, the company said on Thursday (Sept 26), following major rivals' bets on the plant-based protein mania in North America.

Shares of Beyond Meat jumped 16 per cent immediately after the announcement and later pared gains to trade 9 per cent higher. The shares have roughly tripled in value since the company's listing on the stock market in May.

McDonald's stock was up marginally. The world's largest burger chain joins Tim Hortons, KFC and Dunkin' Brands in adding products made with Beyond Meat patties to their menus.

As consumers grow more concerned about health and the impact of industrial animal farming on climate change, the plant-based market is expected to explode to an estimated $140 billion (S$194 billion) over the next decade, according to Barclays.

Beyond Meat, a pioneer of plant-based meat substitutes, is competing with Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods for dominance of the market.

McDonald's rival Burger King and Impossible Foods teamed up in April for the US rollout of a plant-based Whopper.

The Impossible Burger is also sold at fast food chain White Castle and at Disney theme parks.

"We wish McDonald's similar success in its 28-unit test in Canada," Impossible Foods said in an emailed statement.

Spokeswoman Jessica Appelgren told Reuters the Impossible Burger has not yet been approved for sale in Canada.

COMPETITION HEATS UP

McDonald's has not yet indicated if it will launch a US plant-based burger, but there has been intense market speculation on which meatless burger maker McDonald's could pick.

"(The) Beyond Meat selection is a good way to offset the parity of just going to Burger King for the same patty," said Tim Powell, a restaurants expert at consulting firm Foodservice IP.

"We all have been pushing McDonald's to make this move...It opens the door to a whole host of new customers."

Powell warned that setting prices could be a challenge for McDonald's. Plant-based burgers typically cost US$1-US$1.50 more than meat patties - a price gap that Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are investing in closing as soon as possible.

The Incredible Whopper costs US$5.59 versus US$4.19 for a beef Whopper.

McDonald's said its PLT sandwich - a play on the traditional bacon-filled BLT - would cost C$6.49 (S$6.76) plus tax and will be sold in 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario, Canada starting Monday. This compares to a C$5.69 Quarter Pounder.

Burger prices may vary in different stores.

McDonald's has bucked this trend in Germany, where it sells Nestle's Incredible Burger - marketed as the Big Vegan - in 1,500 stores for a lower price than it charges for its Hamburger Royal, which is comparable to a US Quarter Pounder.

In June, McDonald's began selling the Big Vegan in several Israeli stores.

McDonald's announcement on Thursday coincided with the highly anticipated launch of Nestle's plant-based burger in the United States.

"A lot of people have been asking McDonald's if they are going to do this. I do think to offer the consumer another option is nice, but again, it remains to be seen on what the uptake is," said Brian Yarbrough, an analyst with Edward Jones.

Yarbrough pointed to Tim Horton's, owned by Canada's Restaurant Brands International QSR.TO, which recently pulled back its own Beyond Meat plant-based burger offering this month, citing the better demand for real beef burgers.

McDonald's said the 12-week test would allow it learn more about real-world implications of serving the PLT, including customer demand and impact on restaurant operations.

More about
fast food Food and Drinks McDonald's

TRENDING

Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Victim of &#039;minor intrusion&#039; molestation case disappointed at court&#039;s decision
Victim of 'minor intrusion' molestation case disappointed at court's decision
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene

LIFESTYLE

We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Taiwanese actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Taiwanese actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher

SERVICES