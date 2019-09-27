McDonald's joins Beyond Meat bandwagon with Canada tests

CHICAGO - McDonald's Corp will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat patties in some restaurants in Canada next week, the company said on Thursday (Sept 26), following major rivals' bets on the plant-based protein mania in North America.

Shares of Beyond Meat jumped 16 per cent immediately after the announcement and later pared gains to trade 9 per cent higher. The shares have roughly tripled in value since the company's listing on the stock market in May.

McDonald's stock was up marginally. The world's largest burger chain joins Tim Hortons, KFC and Dunkin' Brands in adding products made with Beyond Meat patties to their menus.

As consumers grow more concerned about health and the impact of industrial animal farming on climate change, the plant-based market is expected to explode to an estimated $140 billion (S$194 billion) over the next decade, according to Barclays.

Beyond Meat, a pioneer of plant-based meat substitutes, is competing with Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods for dominance of the market.

McDonald's rival Burger King and Impossible Foods teamed up in April for the US rollout of a plant-based Whopper.