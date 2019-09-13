Media bus collides with Trudeau plane in Canada

OTTAWA - Justin Trudeau's re-election bid suffered a setback out of the gate when a bus carrying journalists collided with his campaign plane at a whistlestop in westernmost Canada, forcing him to fly a loaner on Thursday (Sept 12).

According to reporters travelling with the Liberal leader, the collision occurred shortly after landing in Victoria late on Wednesday on the first leg of a cross-country tour.

The media bus drove under and scraped the wing of the plane, they said.

Trudeau had already left the airport.

Pictures on social media showed a gash underneath the wing.

"There were no injuries and the damage to the plane is being assessed," Liberal spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro told AFP.

The mishap, she added, would not affect Trudeau's busy schedule, which included campaign stops on Thursday in Kamloops and Edmonton.