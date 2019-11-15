Medicines pose global environmental risk, experts warn

There are growing fears that the unchecked use of antibiotics in both medicine and agriculture will have adverse effects on the environment and on human health.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Residues from billions of doses of antibiotics, painkillers and antidepressants pose a significant risk to freshwater ecosystems and the global food chain, a new analysis said Thursday.

There are growing fears that the unchecked use of antibiotics in both medicine and agriculture will have adverse effects on the environment and on human health.

When animals and humans ingest medicines, up to 90 per cent of active ingredients are excreted back into the environment.

Many medicines are simply discarded -- in the United States alone an estimated one third of the four billion drugs prescribed each year ends up as waste.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) compared data on concentrations of pharmaceutical residue in water samples worldwide as well as prescribing trends and water purification regulations in various countries.

One study cited in its report estimates that 10 per cent of all pharmaceuticals are potentially harmful to the environment -- including hormones, painkillers and antidepressants.

The OECD said that antibiotic use for livestock is predicted to rocket by more than two thirds in the next decade, stoking concerns over antibiotic resistance.

Human prescriptions are also set to drastically increase, according to the report.

"We're seeing constant engineering of new pharmaceuticals and seeing clinical practices evolve to include recommendations of earlier treatment and higher doses," said the lead report author Hannah Leckie.

Another study cited said "extremely high" concentrations of pharmaceutical products had already been detected in water ways in China, India, Israel, South Korea and the United States.

In Britain alone, ethinyloestradiol, diclofenac, ibuprofen, propranolol and antibiotics are now present in the run-off of 890 wastewater treatment plants at high enough levels to cause "adverse environmental effects", according to another study.

Pharmaceutical residues in freshwater. PHOTO: AFP

"The residues of pharmaceuticals have been detected in surface and ground water across the world," said Leckie.

"However there's still a lot we don't know about their occurence, and know even less about the concentrations we find."

RESISTANCE SET TO SKYROCKET

More than 700,000 people already die each year from drug-resistant infections.

As the global population grows and ages and prescribing rates continue to climb, that figure is set to hit 10 million annually by 2050 -- higher than the number of people dying from cancer.

"Unless adequate measures are taken to manage the risks, pharmaceutical residues will increasingly be released into the environment as ageing populations, advances in healthcare, and intensification of meat and fish production spur the demand for pharmaceuticals worldwide," the report said.

And the situation is set to get even more acute as climate change increases the spread and frequency of infectious diseases such as malaria and dengue.

Leckie said there was something of a vicious circle when it came to medical prescriptions and climate-related disease.

"Human activity such as population (growth) and transport combined with climate change increases antibacterial resistance... and therefore the need for more pharmaceuticals."

More about
Health and Wellbeing medicine ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

TRENDING

Woman loses $300k to &#039;Singtel customer service&#039; caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
Woman loses $300k to 'Singtel customer service' caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums
HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'

Home Works

Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side

SERVICES