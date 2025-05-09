Award Banner
Award Banner
world

'Mediterranean Blue Diamond' could fetch $26 million at auction

'Mediterranean Blue Diamond' could fetch $26 million at auction
A Sotheby’s staff holds "The Mediterranean Blue", a fancy vivid blue diamond weighing 10.03 carats estimated to reach 20 million Swiss francs during an auction preview in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 8, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 09, 2025 1:42 AM

GENEVA -A 10-carat blue diamond which could fetch $20 million (S$26 million) when it goes under the hammer later this month was presented by auction house Sotheby's in Geneva on Thursday (May 8).

The cushion-shaped piece, known as the "Mediterranean Blue Diamond," was mined in South Africa and displayed a rare colour that qualified as fancy vivid blue, Sotheby's said.

"The market for coloured diamonds continues to go from strength to strength," said Jessica Wyndham of Sotheby's, added that she expected a price in the region of $20 million.

In 2016, another vivid blue diamond sold for 56.8 million Swiss francs (S$88.7 million) at a Christie's auction in Geneva.

Sotheby's high jewellery collection, which includes other coloured gemstones, was presented to journalists in Geneva ahead of a live auction scheduled for May 13 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

[[nid:709111]]

SWEDENJewellery/GemstonesAuctionsmining
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.