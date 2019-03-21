Meet the hot millionaire who is willing to pay $50,000 for a personal assistant to travel the world with

PHOTO: Instagram/matthewlepre
Kimberly Foo
AsiaOne
Mar 21, 2019

No, we are not reading a plot line from a rom-com movie.

Meet 26-year-old Matthew Lepre, a millionaire who travels around the world to give educational talks on growing an online business. 

Hailing from Sydney, the self-made businessman has been chronicling the steady growth of his bank account, claiming to earn at least AUD120,000 (S$115,427) per month just from working on his laptop. 

Now, he is looking for the perfect partner to expand his e-commerce business. 

In a YouTube video posted on March 19, he announced that he is looking for candidates to sign up for what seems like the "coolest job in the world".

Lepre explains that the personal assistant will "travel the globe, work personally with him" as well have all his or her travel and accommodation paid for by the company. 

According to the Daily Mail, the potential candidate will also receive a AUD52,000 (around S$50,000) annual base salary to help him handle his businesses around the globe. 

The young millionaire also states that candidates must possess certain requirements before applying.

Some of which are having the ability to multi task, arrange travel itineraries, have proficient knowledge in social media channels, be meticulous and possess tenacity as well as carry a passport that is valid for at least 12 months.

It's crazy, everything I ever visualised is coming to reality. The lifestyle, the business, the ability to give back and inspire people to reach their goals. 〰️ Literally 3 years ago, I made the decision that I wasn't going to be another number in the sys

It’s crazy, everything I ever visualised is coming to reality. The lifestyle, the business, the ability to give back and inspire people to reach their goals. 〰️ Literally 3 years ago, I made the decision that I wasn’t going to be another number in the system that our generation is brought up in. I dropped out of University and was left with a 40k student debt. 〰️ My point is, that a lot can happen in a few years. Don’t judge yourself for where you’re at or where you’ve been. Only where you’re going! 〰️ And yea, ask more from life because seriously… you can manifest anything you want if you become clear on your dreams and match this with a ridiculous work ethic. 〰️ Dream (and eat) bigger. 🙏

A university dropout, Lepre was once AUD40,000 in debt due to student loans. It all changed when he decided to start his first e-commerce business which grew rapidly to where it is today. 

Now, as the boss of four online businesses, Lepre's work has brought him to cities all around the world such as Japan, Dubai and Hawaii. As evident from his Instagram, it seems his assistant would also accompany him to breathtaking destinations around the globe.

But I mean, with a boss like that, who cares about the view? 

Maya Bay

Maya Bay

No time for a 9-5. 👨🏻‍💻

No time for a 9-5. 👨🏻‍💻

🤑 Gee up

Interested parties who wish to sign up for this opportunity of a lifetime may do so here

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com

