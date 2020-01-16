Meghan could face estranged father in British court

LONDON - Prince Harry's wife Meghan could face her father in court over the publication of a letter she wrote to him, British media said on Wednesday (Jan 15), as she made a first public appearance in Canada after the couple's shock decision to quit as full-time royals.

Meghan launched legal action against The Mail on Sunday's publishers in October after the tabloid printed a handwritten letter it had been shown by Thomas Markle.

The weekly newspaper has now issued its defence, leading to the possibility that Meghan and her father could be called to testify against each another.

Harry and Meghan are in the eye of a storm after their bombshell announcement last week - before they had discussed the plans with Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are titled, are now in talks with other senior royals about how their wished-for new roles could work. Final details are due in the coming days.

The prospect of a high court showdown only adds to the pressure on the couple.

Harry, sixth in line to the throne, married US former television actress Meghan at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Her father, an award-winning former television lighting director now living in Mexico, did not attend the wedding after staging paparazzi photographs and suffering chest pains in the build-up.

INTENTIONALLY DESTRUCTIVE

The letter was written in August 2018 and published in February 2019 shortly after the US magazine People ran a story citing Meghan's friends talking about the letter, which shed light on her troubled relationship with her estranged father.