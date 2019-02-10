Meghan Markle sues UK newspaper; Prince Harry attacks tabloid press

LONDON - Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was "unlawful".

In a lengthy, emotional statement, Prince Harry said on Tuesday that the couple had taken legal action in response to what he called "bullying" by some sections of the British press.

"Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one," he said.

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

His mother, Princess Diana, became one of the most photographed women on the planet after she married into the British royal family.

She died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 after being followed through the streets by photographers.

Her funeral was watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world.