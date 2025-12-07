Meghan Markle's father undergoes emergency amputation in Philippines, denies she'd reached out to him

Thomas Markle has urged his daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to see him "one more time before I die".

The 81-year-old retired TV lighting director had his left leg amputated below the knee at a hospital in the Philippines earlier this week and has called for his daughter to end their estrangement following the "life or death" operation.

A surgeon, speaking with Markle's permission, told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "We had to remove the foot. There was a massive blood clot in his thigh and that had stopped circulation to his foot and lower leg.

"It was life-or-death surgery. Had the infection in the foot moved to his heart, it would most likely have been fatal. He is doing well but he is not out of the woods yet."

Thomas added that he was "confused" by reports suggesting that Meghan, 44, had "reached out" to him following the health scare.

With his permission, the hospital confirmed that their administration office, reception, intensive care unit nor doctors or nurses attending to Thomas had heard from the Duchess or her representatives.

A source said: "Mr Markle is a VIP patient. Of course we all know who he is. If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here we would have known. It is a big hospital by Filipino standards but we all know each other and we all talk.

"We were all confused when we saw the story that the Duchess had reached out to her dad. As far as we are aware it didn't happen. We would love to see the Duchess here in the Philippines!"

Thomas and Meghan have been estranged since the lead up to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 but he "would love to speak to" his youngest daughter and meet his grandchildren Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

He said: "Of course I want to speak to her but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances.

"I've always said I'm open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too."

