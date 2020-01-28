Meghan's father: Meghan and Harry have hurt the queen and royal family

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON  - Mr Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, said on Monday (Jan 27) that his daughter and her husband Prince Harry had hurt Queen Elizabeth and the royal family by stepping back from royal duties in such a sudden way.

"I am embarrassed," Mr Markle told ITV.

He added that he did not understand the move by Harry and Meghan.

"The break from the royals is going to cause far more problems," Mr Markle said.

He said he still loved his daughter and that he was disappointed that they had become estranged.

"I really miss my daughter," Mr Markle said.

