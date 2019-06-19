Merkel says she has recovered from shaking bout after drinking water

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelensky arrive to give a press conference on his first official visit to Germany on June 18, 2019 at the Chancellery in Berlin.

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was seen shaking when she met visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier on Tuesday (June 18), said she had since drunk water and was feeling better.

She said she was just a bit dehydrated in the heat.

Merkel looked as if she were struggling to stand up while she and Zelenskiy listened to national anthems during military honours upon his arrival.

"Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water - I obviously needed that and so I'm doing very well now," Merkel said during a joint news conference with Zelenskiy in Berlin.