Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognise Palestinian state

BERLIN — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday (Aug 26) Germany would not join an initiative of western allies to recognise the Palestinian state at next month's United Nations General Assembly.

Merz was speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said last month that Canada planned to recognise the state of Palestine at the General Assembly, following similar announcements by France and Britain.

"The position of the federal government is clear, as far as the possible recognition of the state of Palestine is concerned," Merz said.

"Canada knows this. We will not join this initiative. We don't see the requirements met."

