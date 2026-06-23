Messi sets World Cup scoring record as defending champions Argentina advance to knockout stage

ARLINGTON, Texas - Lionel Messi set a World Cup record with his 17th and 18th goals, and defending champions Argentina advanced to the knockout stage with a 2-0 victory over Austria on Monday (June 22).

Messi had a golden opportunity to break the record in the ninth minute, but went wide to the right on a penalty kick. Almost 30 minutes later, Messi caught Alexander Schlager leaning the wrong way after Thiago Almada let Facuno Medina's pass go by him directly onto Messi's left foot.

"There were moments when I was really angry about missing the penalty, but I was able to make up for it," Messi said.

In the waning seconds of injury time, Messi extended his record by sending a shot through several defenders after Schlager turned away his first attempt. He entered the game even with Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who scored 16 goals over four World Cups from 2002-14.

"Beyond anything I'm so happy for the win," Messi said. "It was huge, tough and difficult. It would allow us to be relaxed to what's ahead. All matches in this World Cup are very even, very intense. I'm enjoying this moment and craving to enjoy with my teammates."

Two days before his 39th birthday and with an ailing father back home, Messi celebrated twice with teammates to the delight of the decidedly pro-Argentine crowd at the sold-out home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Most of those fans were wearing Messi's familiar No. 10 jersey with white and blue stripes, dwarfing the small pockets of red-clad Austrian supporters under the retractable roof that offered air-conditioned comfort on the second day of what is sure to be another hot Texas summer.

The scoring record came 40 years to the day since the late Diego Maradona's "goal of the century" - another No.10 who made a solo run from the other side of midfield to give Argentina a two-goal lead in a 2-1 victory over England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals in Mexico City. Argentina went on to win the title.

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Messi joined Just Fontaine and Jairzinho as the only players to score in six straight World Cup games, and he's second among men all-time with 122 international goals to Cristiano Ronaldo's 143.

Argentina extended their winning streak in the tournament to eight since a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its 2022 opener in Qatar.

Messi has scored all five of Argentina goals in the tournament and has 12 World Cup goals since turning 35. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as football's best player in Europe had his first World Cup hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in its Group J opener last week in Kansas City.

Trailing by a goal early in second-half injury time, Austria winger Patrick Wimmer went just wide on a header after Kevin Danso had sent a header his direction off a free kick.

"I think that we were in possession of the ball more than other people expected," Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to nullify every counter attack."

Austria, which opened with a 3-1 victory over Jordan, can advance with a win over Algeria on Saturday in Kansas City.

Argentina returns to AT&T Stadium to face Jordan in a group finale Saturday night.