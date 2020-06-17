Mexican man risks own life to perform CPR on grandmother who had Covid-19

A man in Mexico recently demonstrated the lengths a loved one will go while trying to save someone close to their heart.

Photos of him trying to resuscitate his grandmother who was suspected of having Covid-19, by performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on her, has gone viral.

Unfortunately, his attempts in resuscitation failed and she died.

Grandson tries to save grandmother infected with Covid-19

The incident occurred just outside a hospital car park in Mexico City on June 8.

The family had driven to the hospital to seek help for the grandmother who was presenting symptoms of Covid-19.

According to reports, the old lady had trouble breathing that morning and was waiting for her turn to receive medical attention in the car.

She was alone when her suspected symptoms of Covid-19 turned severe, prompting her grandson, who noticed her condition, to rush back to the vehicle.

He realised she was unconscious and swiftly began administering mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in an effort to try to save his grandmother, paying no heed to his own safety in the process.

The duo is soon joined by another relative who tried, in vain, to get a response from the old lady.

PHOTO: La Nacion

Doctors from the hospital who arrived later pronounced her dead, after examining her and finding no pulse.

PHOTO: La Nacion

Being enveloped in what must be unimaginable pain, the grandson is seen in heart-wrenching pictures, holding the face of his grandmother and embracing her, as he mourns her death.

PHOTO: La Nacion

Grandmother later confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19

Post-mortem diagnostic tests confirmed later that the elderly lady was infected with Covid-19, although she was asymptomatic until the day of her death.

It is still not known if the grandson had contracted the disease as well.

Mexico, which has reported 150,000 Covid-19 cases to date, sees increases in coronavirus cases in the thousands every day.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

