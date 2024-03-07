Mexican navy helicopter accident kills 3, another 2 missing

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican navy said on Wednesday (March 6) that three people were dead and two more were missing after a helicopter accident earlier in the day.

The navy said in a statement that the helicopter accident occurred "moments after" taking off from a navy ship around 200 nautical miles (370 km) southwest of Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, on the Pacific coast. The cause is still unknown, it added.

ALSO READ: 1 dead, 5 injured in Norway helicopter crash