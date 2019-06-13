Mexico accuses fashion house Carolina Herrera of cultural appropriation

MEXICO CITY - The Mexican government has called out fashion house Carolina Herrera for the "cultural appropriation" of indigenous patterns and textiles from Mexico in its latest collection.

The culture ministry said in a letter dated June 10 that the brand founded by Venezuela-born designer Herrera had used designs with meanings that were personal or specific to some families and communities.

The ruling party, the leftist National Regeneration Movement, has been planning legislation to protect indigenous communities from plagiarism and having their work used by others without receiving fair compensation.

The letter was addressed to Herrera, who gave up creative direction of the New York-based fashion house last year, and Creative Director Wes Gordon.