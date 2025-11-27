Mexico investigates Miss Universe president for drugs, arms trafficking

MEXICO CITY — Mexico is investigating the president of the Miss Universe organisation in relation to alleged drugs and arms trafficking as well as fuel theft, the Attorney General's Office said on Wednesday (Nov 26), adding to controversy surrounding the beauty pageant.

The office in a statement said it has issued 13 arrest warrants as part of the probe, without identifying individuals.

Local media reported that a warrant has been issued for Miss Universe President Raul Rocha. The Mexican national owns half of the Miss Universe organisation.

The Attorney General's Office, in disclosing details of the investigation which it said dates back to 2024, referred to Rocha as "Raul R," as is customary in Mexico. It said it would announce information about his status in due course.

Rocha did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent to his Instagram account.

The Miss Universe organisation did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted through its website.

Mexican Fatima Bosch won this year's Miss Universe contest in Thailand on Friday.

Earlier in the competition, Bosch led a contestant walk-out, saying pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil called her a "dumbhead." Itsaragrisil denied he used the term and said he had been misunderstood.

Bosch won the support of Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum who called her "an example of how we women should speak out."

Rocha purchased 50 per cent of the Miss Universe organisation through his company Legacy Holding Group USA in 2024 from JKN Global Group.

