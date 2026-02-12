Award Banner
Award Banner
world

In Mexico, at least 28 have died from measles outbreak that started in 2025

In Mexico, at least 28 have died from measles outbreak that started in 2025
People queue to receive the measles vaccine at the Central de Abasto wholesale market, as health authorities in Mexico launch vaccination campaigns to curb a surge in cases and prevent wider regional transmission, in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb 11, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 12, 2026 8:38 AM

MEXICO CITY — Mexican Health Minister David Kershenobich said on Wednesday (Feb 11) that at least 28 people in the country have died from the measles outbreak that began in 2025.

Authorities have registered 9,074 cases so far, official data given during the president's morning press conference showed.

Mexico has 28 million measles vaccines to distribute, which President Claudia Sheinbaum said "are sufficient, and there will even be some left over."

The country has 6.7 cumulative cases of measles per 100,000 inhabitants, the official data showed.

Regarding the World Cup that Mexico will host together with US and Canada, Sheinbaum added that for the time being, no extraordinary measures have been considered for the event.

[[nid:729754]]

Outbreaks and Epidemicsmexicovaccine
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.