Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Mexico nearing deal with US for direct deportations to home countries

Mexico nearing deal with US for direct deportations to home countries
An asylum-seeking migrant from China rests on a rock while waiting to be transported by the US Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico into the US in Jacumba Hot Springs, California, US June 4, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 06, 2024 4:17 AM

MEXICO CITY — Mexico and the United States are nearing an agreement for non-Mexican migrants to be deported directly to their home countries rather than Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday (June 5).

The Mexican leader stressed he is willing to work with US authorities on the policy, following the executive action announced on Tuesday by President Joe Biden that seeks to reduce the flow of US-bound migrants ahead of November's election.

"We're reaching an agreement so that if they make the decision to deport, they do so directly," Lopez Obrador said at a regular press conference when asked about Biden's executive order blocking migrants who enter the United States from claiming asylum protections.

The new asylum restrictions, which took effect on Wednesday, allows US authorities to deport or send back to Mexico migrants who cross the border unlawfully without the chance to claim asylum.

Lopez Obrador also suggested he would accept migrants expelled to Mexico despite his preference for direct deportations, saying "we don't have a problem (with that)" in response to a question.

ALSO READ: Armed men kidnapped 32 migrants in Mexico for extortion, president says

mexicomigrantUnited States
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.