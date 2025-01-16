Award Banner
Micheal Martin to return as Irish prime minister under coalition deal

Ireland's Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) and leader of Fianna Fail, Micheal Martin arrives at the Cork South Central count centre, during Ireland's general election, in Cork, Ireland on Nov 30, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 16, 2025 1:58 AM

DUBLIN — The leader of Ireland's Fianna Fail party Micheal Martin is set to return to the role of prime minister next week, according to a coalition deal agreed with rival Fine Gael and independent lawmakers that was published on Wednesday (Jan 15).

It will be Martin's second stint as prime minister, having led the country from 2020 to 2022. He will hand the role over to the leader of fellow centre-right party Fine Gael in Nov 2027, the agreement said.

 

