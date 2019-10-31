Migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in Belgium

BRUSSELS - Twelve migrants - 11 Syrians and a Sudanese, all men - have been found alive in a refrigerated truck in Belgium transporting fruit and vegetables, police said on Wednesday (Oct 30).

The discovery came as British police investigate the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found a week ago in another refrigerated truck parked east of London.

The Belgium human cargo was discovered on a road linking the city of Antwerp to the capital Brussels on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman told AFP.

All 12 were "in good health," she said.

The driver of the truck contacted the police after suspecting he had stowaways in the back, and he was directed to pull over into a highway parking area.