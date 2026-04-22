Military planners to discuss Hormuz reopening in London

LONDON, April 22 - Military planners from more than 30 countries will hold two-day talks in London from Wednesday (April 22) to advance a mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and draw up detailed plans, the British government said.

More than a dozen countries said last week they were willing to join an international mission, led by Britain and France, to protect ‌shipping in the Strait of Hormuz when conditions permit.

The commitment came after some 50 countries from Europe, Asia and the Middle East joined a video conference aimed at sending a signal to Washington after US President Donald Trump said he did not need allies' help.

Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a statement the meeting on Wednesday would build on progress made at last week's talks.

"The task, today and tomorrow, is to translate the diplomatic consensus into a joint plan to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait and support a lasting ceasefire," said UK defence minister John Healey.

"I am confident that, over the next two days, real progress can be made."

Britain said the talks would advance military plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz once conditions allow, following a sustainable ceasefire. Participants are expected to discuss military capabilities, command and control arrangements, and how forces could deploy to the region.

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