Mini Sheepadoodle win internet with its uncanny resemblance to Snoopy

"Snoopy is that u?" one netizen posted.

Meet Bayley, a female black-and-white Mini Sheepadoodle, that has captured hearts on the Internet in recent weeks, thanks to its resemblance to the pooch from the iconic Peanuts comic strip.

The two-year-old dog, which lives in the US, sports a large black snout, a mostly white-coated body and a pair of black ears, making it an adorable lookalike for Snoopy.

Bayley has its own Instagram account and, on Tuesday (March 11), its owners celebrated National Pet Day by sharing a video of the dog giving a high five, with the caption reading: "Happy National Pet Day. Mum says I am the cutest pet she has ever seen, but to be fair, I am her first and the only furbaby."

The dog has over 204,000 Instagram followers so far.

Although Snoopy is a beagle and Bayley is an old English sheepdog and miniature poodle mix, Bayley's appearance has been spotted by netizens with one person saying: "I know he's not a beagle but I immediately thought of Snoopy."

Bayley was featured on the Doodle Dogs Club Instagram account earlier this week. In the post, the club said: "Meet @Bayley.Sheepadoodle, the spitting image of Snoopy! With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favourite cartoon dog."

The post has over 1.3 million likes so far.

Miniature Sheepadoodles have an average height of 50cm and can weigh up to 20kg, according to American dog adoption agency Premier Pups.

Snoopy is the pet dog of Charlie Brown in the Peanuts comic strip, which debuted in 1950 and has spawned TV specials and films.

