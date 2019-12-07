Missing teen mystery deepens as Vatican dig reveals empty graves

Workers opened two graves in the Vatican and found them empty.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of an Italian teenager 36 years ago deepened Thursday after two graves at the Vatican thought to possibly hold her remains were discovered to be empty.

Not only was Emanuela Orlandi's body not found, the tombs did not even hold the skeletons of the two princesses supposed to be buried there.

"The last thing I expected was to find empty tombs," said her brother Pietro Orlandi, 60, who has never stopped hoping to find his sister alive.

"I will have to carry on. Until I find Emanuela, it is my duty to seek out the truth," he said.

Pietro Orlandi has been searching for his sister Emanuela since her disappearance in 1983.
Photo: AFP

The dig followed an anonymous tip-off that the Teutonic Cemetery in the tiny city state may be the last resting place of Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee.

She was last seen leaving a music class aged 15.

Theories have circulated for decades about who took her and where her body may lie.

"We're frankly astonished," said Laura Sgro, the Orlandi family lawyer.

"The family has a right to know what happened. Thirty-six years have passed, there have been three different popes at the Vatican," she said.

'SOMEONE KNOWS'

"Someone knows, and is keeping quiet out of 'omerta' or fear. Emanuela must be found. Please contact us," Sgro added.

Photo: AFP

The family had been sent a picture of an angel-topped grave in the cemetery, and a message which simply read: "Look where the angel is pointing".

A second, similar grave alongside the first was also opened to rule out any misunderstandings over which grave was meant.

The tombs belonged to two princesses, buried in 1836 and 1840.

The small, leafy cemetery, located on the original site of the Emperor Nero circus, is usually the last resting place for German-speaking members of Catholic institutions.

Beyond St Peter's Basilica, in an area off-limits to tourists, neat rows of tombstones lie behind a wrought-iron gate, some shaded by palm trees, others bordered by pink roses.

Emanuela's brother says he has always held out hope she is alive.
Photo: AFP

But on Thursday white gazebos had been set up over the tombs.

White-suited and masked forensic scientists strapped on headlamps to climb down and search the underground chamber.

Clinical tools set aside to measure recovered bones lay unused on a nearby table.

The Vatican said it had informed the princesses' descendants that their remains were missing.

It said it would look into work done on the tombs in the 19th century, and again in the 1960s and 1970s, in a bid to find out what happened to them.

'WHERE IS HER BODY?'

Dozens of journalists and crowds of curious tourists had gathered at the entrance to the Vatican nearest the cemetery.

Supporters of the Orlandi family waited outside, in T-shirts reading "The Truth Sets Us Free" and "Where Is Her Body?"

The Vatican has agreed to probe the case, which drew public demonstrations in 2012.
Photo: AFP

"This mystery is part of this country's dark history," Sgro said, in reference to a series of decades-old cases in Italy dogged by unanswered questions and beloved by conspiracy theorists.

According to some theories widely circulated in Italian media, Orlandi was snatched by a mobster gang to put pressure on the Vatican to recover a loan.

Another claim often repeated in the press was that she was taken to force the release from prison of Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turk who attempted to assassinate Pope John Paul II in 1981.

The family braced for a possible breakthrough last year, when human remains were found at a Vatican property in Rome, but the bones discovered dated back to an earlier period..

The previous year conspiracy specialists were driven into a frenzy by a leaked -- but apparently fake -- document, purportedly written by a cardinal and pointing to a Vatican cover-up.

Five years earlier, forensic experts exhuming the tomb of a notorious crime boss at a Vatican church uncovered some 400 boxes of bones.

Enrico De Pedis, head of the Magliana gang, was suspected of involvement in kidnapping Orlandi. There was speculation that the youngster may have been buried alongside him -- but DNA tests failed to find a match.

More about

Vatican Missing
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
5566&#039;s Tony Sun denies rumours of a new bae, says they&#039;re just friends
5566's Tony Sun denies rumours of a new bae, says they're just friends
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass
Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass
6 things I wish I knew before I became a &#039;micro-influencer&#039;
6 things I wish I knew before I became a 'micro-influencer'
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation

LIFESTYLE

Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

Home Works

Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star&#039;s bathwater
Did people get herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater? Nope
6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date

SERVICES