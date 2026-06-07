Missing US student found dead near Kyoto, Japan, mother says

NEW YORK - An American student who disappeared while on a family vacation in Japan was found dead outside Kyoto, his mother wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday (June 6).
- The body of James Higginbotham, 20, was discovered in a mountainous area by a volunteer search-and-rescue group, Nancy Higginbotham wrote.
- A cause of death and further details were not immediately available.
- "Our family is heartbroken," she wrote. "The grief we feel is impossible to put into words."
- Higginbotham, an Alabama resident and an engineering student at Auburn University, was last seen leaving a Kyoto train station on May 29. Later that night, his phone went dark and its location services were turned off, his mother previously told Reuters.
- Until then, she was able to track his movements using the app Life360, she said.
- His parents believe he was heading to a nearby hiking trail. Nancy Higginbotham had told Reuters she believed her son may have "needed space."
- The Higginbotham family was visiting Japan to celebrate the high school graduation of James Higginbotham's younger brother.
- An initial search by Japanese authorities lasted three days and included around 100 police officers, K-9 units and helicopters, but did not uncover any trace of him, CNN reported.
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