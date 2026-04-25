Mitsubishi Motors recalls over 108,000 vehicles in the US over liftgate issue

Mitsubishi Motors is recalling 108,046 vehicles in the US as a ruptured gas spring cylinder or an unexpected falling liftgate could increase the risk of injury, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday (April 24).

The recall affects some of the company's Outlander and Outlander hybrid SUVs, NHTSA said.

As a remedy, Mitsubishi will replace the left and right liftgate gas springs, free of charge, the auto regulator said.

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