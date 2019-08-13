Modern cave man offers 'Neanderthal' survival courses in Italy

Guido Camia dressed as a Neanderthal Cave man works on a flint ax in a wood in Chianale, in the Italian Alps, near the French border, on August 7, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Guido Camia can show you how to light fires using just a flintstone, survive on a diet of insects and build a forest shelter.

The 37-year-old, who originally trained to be a patisserie chef, now makes a living offering "Neanderthal" survival courses in the Italian Alps.

On one of his weekend trips, you can watch him climb rocks and fish from streams barefoot, dressed in animal skins, carrying a spear and looking like something out of The Flintstones.

But Camia's outdoor survival courses also come with an official stamp of approval.

"For the past five years, my courses have been supervised by Italy's International Survival Federation (FISSS)," he told AFP.

Camia says he also gives courses in more traditional attire, but his "passion for the palaeolithic" gave him the idea of a Neanderthal sidekick.

Neanderthals -- who lived from around 400,000 to 40,000 years ago -- were "very intelligent", Camia says.

"He discovered fire. He was able to adapt to all weather."

"He was a nomad who moved around a lot, lived in caves, but also knew how to build small shelters."

For a starting price of 80-100 euros (S$124-155) per person per night, the basic course includes accommodation in a bivouac shelter.

Camia says he also offers sessions of two or three hours to families and school groups.

"I show them how Neanderthals lived, what they ate, how they lit fires, used a spear. I show them how to use the basic equipment to cook."

For customers who opt for the beginners' survival course, "I provide them with enough to get by with."

But more advanced customers have to find their own food over a number of days.

"That makes people understand that the brain uses the most energy. And even very simple calculations become difficult after three days without food," he smiles.

Camia insists he is no "collapsology theorist" who believes in the pending collapse of industrial civilisation.

"But we have to know how to adapt to the changing climate, to other types of food and to be able to change our ways of life," he says.

More about
Italy Lifestyle

TRENDING

Motorist dies after road rage incident on Malaysian highway
Motorist dies after road rage incident on Malaysian highway
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Mahathir raises a stink over state of public toilets in Malaysia
Mahathir raises a stink over state of public toilets in Malaysia
Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fisherman finds kayak washed up on Kuantan shore, no sign of duo
Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fisherman finds kayak washed up on Kuantan shore, no sign of duo
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
Singaporean artist draws handy guide to Mao Shan Wang &amp; other popular durian varieties
Singaporean artist draws handy guide to Mao Shan Wang & other popular durian varieties
Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia
Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
How to cook the perfect steak
How to cook the perfect steak
Man openly shaves face at Kallang Wave Mall cafe: &#039;It was disgusting!&#039;
Man openly shaves face at Kallang Wave Mall cafe: 'It was disgusting!'
Scoot flight makes u-turn back to Singapore - half an hour from Hong Kong airport
Scoot flight makes u-turn back to Singapore - half an hour from Hong Kong airport

LIFESTYLE

10 tried-and-tested buffet strategies to get the best bang for your buck
10 tried-and-tested buffet strategies to get the best bang for your buck
10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day
Do you really need experience to get a job? 6 things that I learnt about careers as an undergraduate in Singapore
Do you really need experience to get a job? 6 things that I learnt about careers as an undergraduate in Singapore
Too much coffee could trigger migraines
Too much coffee could trigger migraines

Home Works

8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans

SERVICES