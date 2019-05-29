Monkey experiments offer clues on origin of language

This handout picture by the German Primate Research Center shows a West African green monkey (Chlorocebus sabaeus) in Simenti, Senegal whose response to threat was compared with Vervet monkeys.

Green and vervet monkeys live on either side of Africa and their evolutionary paths diverged 3.5 million years ago, and yet the two species share a hard-wired vocabulary when faced with danger, clever experiments have shown.

The new research, published Monday, sheds light not only on how primates -- including humans -- respond to threats, but also on the building blocks of language itself.

Vervet monkeys in the savannah of east Africa utter three distinct cries depending on whether they spot a leopard, a snake or an eagle, their three main predators.

Fellow monkeys who hear the cries but cannot see the peril react accordingly: the leopard call sends them scurring up a tree, a snake call prompts them to stand motionless on two legs, and the eagle cry makes them scan the sky while seeking shelter.

It's as if a sentinel is shouting, "Freeze, it's a snake!", or "Get off the ground, it's a leopard!"