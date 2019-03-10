Moo-ving to the future? Cows try 'floating farm' in Rotterdam

Dutch businesswoman Minke van Wingerden looks on proudly as one of her 32 brown-and-white cows makes a pit stop at an automated milking station on an unusual farm: a platform located on one of the waterways in Rotterdam port.

Van Wingerden is one of the developers of the "Floating Farm", testing whether small-scale, sustainable dairy farming is feasible in the heart of one of the world's most urban, industrial areas - far away from rolling green fields of a traditional agribusiness.

"This idea started in 2012, my partner Peter he was involved in a project in New York and then Hurricane Sandy hit New York very badly, so it was flooded and after two days there was no fresh food on the shelves anymore because the logistic hub was also flooded," she said.

"So then we realised 'why not produce fresh food healthy food on the water close to the city?', and that's where the idea came up."

The cows, seemingly unperturbed by their futuristic setting on the fringe of Europe's largest and busiest port, can rest on the upper level of the structure or head to a feeding station for a mix of hay, grass clippings and beer byproducts.

Milk and manure processing facilities are located on the lower deck, as well as the visitors' entrance and store. A quayside pasture gives the animals the chance to be on dry land.

The structure's roof is used to collect rainwater. Power for the farm comes from a solar panel array floating nearby.

"The amount of arable land is decreasing and the world population is growing so how can we produce enough healthy food in the future?" Van Wingerden said.