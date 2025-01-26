More than 100 dead dolphins found on Somali coast, cause a mystery

BOSASO, Somalia - More than 100 dead dolphins have been found on the coast of Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region, with officials yet to establish what caused their deaths.

The region's fisheries minister, Abdirisak Abdulahi Hagaa, told Reuters that so far at least 110 dead dolphins had been counted, not far from the port of Bosaso, and that samples had been taken to try to establish what happened.

"So far, we know their death was not caused by wounds from nets because there were no wounds or cuts on them," he said, adding that officials did not believe toxic materials were to blame since fish in the area did not appear to have been affected.

Local residents and soldiers gathered to look at the grim sight, holding their noses because of the smell from the carcasses.

ALSO READ: Dolphins dying again in Amazon lake made shallow by drought