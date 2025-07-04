Award Banner
More than 1,500 flights cancelled on July 3 to 4 due to French air traffic controllers' strike

View of the air traffic control tower of the Marseille-Provence airport on the eve of a strike call by two air traffic controllers' unions to defend their working conditions, in Marignane, near Marseille, France on July 2.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 04, 2025 2:13 AM

PARIS — More than 1,500 flights have been cancelled on Thursday to Friday (July 3 to 4), affecting nearly 300,000 passengers, due to a strike by French air traffic controllers, European industry lobby Airlines for Europe said in a statement.

"Airlines for Europe (A4E) strongly condemns the French air traffic control (ATC) strike taking place today and tomorrow," it said.

"Tens of thousands of travellers in France and across Europe have seen their summer getaway grounded as French air-traffic controllers walk out during the Grand Depart; one of the busiest periods for summer travel," it added.

Air travelstrikesEuropeFRANCE
