More bodies found as Hungary lifts sunken tourist boat from river

Hungarian police recovered more bodies on Tuesday after raising a sightseeing boat that sank in the river Danube in Budapest last month, an accident that has claimed at least 24 lives.

Police removed four bodies from the Mermaid tourist boat. Another four people are still missing some two weeks after the tragedy, the worst such incident in Hungary in 75 years.

The operation to lift the vessel out of the river onto a waiting barge began at around 6:00 am (0400 GMT) and took more than six hours to complete.

Several dozen rescue workers took part in the operation, including members of a diving team sent from South Korea.