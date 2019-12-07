More breastfeeding could save the world $1.36 billion every day

Not enough breastfeeding costs the global economy almost US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) each day due to lost productivity and healthcare costs, researchers said on Friday (July 12), as health experts urged more support for nursing mothers.

A new website developed by researchers in Canada and Asia showed that the world could have saved US$341 billion each year if mothers breastfeed their children for longer, helping prevent early deaths and various diseases.

Known as the "Cost of Not Breastfeeding", the online tool used data from a six-year study supported by the US-based maternal and child nutrition initiative, Alive & Thrive.

"It is a human right, it saves lives and improves the prosperity of economies," Canada-based health economics expert Dylan Walters said about the importance of breastfeeding.

Dr Walters, who led the study of more than 100 countries, said the website was the first of its kind and aimed to help policymakers to measure economic losses in individual countries when they do not support breastfeeding.