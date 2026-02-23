Moscow airports operating again after restrictions over drones

MOSCOW — Moscow airports were back in operation on Sunday (Feb 22) evening after suspensions imposed by aviation regulator Rosaviatsia over drone attacks which the city's mayor said had been repelled.

Rosaviatsia said all major Moscow airports were open for arrivals and departures, subject to consultation with authorities.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in a succession of posts on Telegram, said 24 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed or intercepted en route to Moscow from about 3pm(11pm SGT).

Russia's Defence Ministry said air defence units had intercepted or destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones over a four-hour period ending at 8pm, including Moscow and the surrounding region and other central Russian regions.

